Donegal claimed their first victory of the National Football League campaign on Sunday afternoon, beating All Ireland Champions Kerry 0-13 to 1-09.

Dara Moynihan’s first half goal had the Kingdom 1-06 to 0-06 up at the break before Paddy Carr’s men rattled off four points straight after the break to lead by one.

The game then went point for point before Patrick McBrearty stepped up to fire over a late winner.

Donegal manager Paddy Carr told Oisin Kelly it was a special day…