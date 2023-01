Credit: Paul McNutt

Lough Swilly RNLI received their first call out of 2023 this morning.

It occurred shortly after 10:30am when the Malin Head Coast Guard Radio alerted a small fishing vessel requiring assistance when it had lost power after a rope got caught up on it’s prop.

The crew established a tow and took the boat to Rathmullan before returning to Buncrana to refuel and make ready for service.