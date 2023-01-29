Minister McConalogue says those with knowledge of land to be sold will be consulted

Envorimentalists have expressed concern over the damage plantation forestry could do to Ireland’s natural habitats.

This week saw rural and urban TDs protest against the State’s new forestry program with Coillte and British asset investment company ‘Gresham House’..

The scheme involves the purchasing of planted and unplanted land from private landowners to increase the number of forests in the country.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says those with knowledge of the land will be consulted on the correct course of action…..