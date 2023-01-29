Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister McConalogue says those with knowledge of land to be sold will be consulted

Envorimentalists have expressed concern over the damage plantation forestry could do to Ireland’s natural habitats.

This week saw rural and urban TDs protest against the State’s new forestry program with Coillte and British asset investment company ‘Gresham House’..

The scheme involves the purchasing of planted and unplanted land from private landowners to increase the number of forests in the country.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says those with knowledge of the land will be consulted on the correct course of action…..

Minister McConalogue says those with knowledge of land to be sold will be consulted

29 January 2023
Number of young people awaiting initial mental health assessment doubles

29 January 2023
Lough Swilly RNLI first call out of 2023

29 January 2023
Suspect vehicle crossed into Donegal after police car was rammed in Strabane

29 January 2023
