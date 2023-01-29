Number of young people awaiting initial mental health assessment doubles

The number of young people waiting for an initial mental health assessment has almost doubled since the formation of the government.

Sinn Féin is hitting out at the coalition for letting the waiting list rise to from almost 2,000 to 4,000 in the space of two years.

It’s bringing a motion before the Dáil in the coming days, calling for reforms of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

Among the measures party spokesperson for mental health, Mark Ward, is calling for is an integrated IT system: