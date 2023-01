Donegal manager Paddy Carr has named his team for his first National Football League game in charge.

Carr has handed starts to Gavin Mulreany, Mark Curran, Caolan McColgan, Jamie Grant and Johnny McGroddy who are all new to this years panel.

The game against Kerry, throws in at 2 o’clock.

The full starting 15 can be seen below: