Roisin Flanagan sets Donegal record as Mark English finishes second

Roisin Flannagan set a new Donegal record in the indoor 3000m in a time of 8:53.53 in the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge in New York.

The Finn Valley athlete took 13 seconds off her original best time.

Mark English finished in second in the 800m at the Continental Tour in Sweden.

English finished in a time of 1 minute 47.62 seconds in his season opener.

Conal Mahon set a new Donegal indoor record in the triple jump with of 14.70 metres.

Meanwhile Hannah Murray of Finn Valley and Lucy McGlynn of Tir Connaill AC were involved in the Irish 4 x 400 metres under 20’s team that set a new national mark and qualified for the European Championships.

Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…