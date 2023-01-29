Shay Given speaks about the Donegal Sports Awards, his early days, and the LOI

Shay Given presents the Donegal Sports Star of the Year Award to Joe English, on behalf of his son Mark. Also pictured are Caoirleach of Donegal Co Council Liam Blaney, CEO of Donegal Co Council John McLaughlin and Grace Boyle, chairperson of the Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee. Photo: NW Newspix

Shay Given was the special guest at the Donegal Sports Star Awards. He spoke with Chris Ashmore about their importance, his early days with Lifford Celtic and also gave his thoughts on the League of Ireland.