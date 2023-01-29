Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Shay Given’s thoughts on his old clubs and Euro 24 prospects

Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle making a presentation to Shay Given when he was the guest of honour at the annual awards night. (NW Newspix)

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given was the special guest at the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards which were held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Speaking beforehand with Chris Ashmore he outlined his present punditry work, his thoughts on the rise of former club Newcastle United under Eddie Howe, the race for the top four in the English Premier League, how Evan Ferguson has burst onto the scene with Brighton, and the tough task ahead in trying to qualify for the Euro 2024 championships.

Top Stories

coillte logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says those with knowledge of land to be sold will be consulted

29 January 2023
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of young people awaiting initial mental health assessment doubles

29 January 2023
rnli23
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI first call out of 2023

29 January 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Suspect vehicle crossed into Donegal after police car was rammed in Strabane

29 January 2023
