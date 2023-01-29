Shay Given’s thoughts on his old clubs and Euro 24 prospects

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given was the special guest at the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards which were held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Speaking beforehand with Chris Ashmore he outlined his present punditry work, his thoughts on the rise of former club Newcastle United under Eddie Howe, the race for the top four in the English Premier League, how Evan Ferguson has burst onto the scene with Brighton, and the tough task ahead in trying to qualify for the Euro 2024 championships.