Slurry spreading starts on February 1st

Gardaí are reminding people in Donegal that slurry spreading season will start on the 1st of February, resulting in more agricultural traffic on the roads.

A full list of guidelines was shared to the Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page as follows:

The slurry spreading season will recommence on the 1st of February and as a result there is likely to be an increase in the volume of agricultural vehicles using the roads. If you are travelling behind a tractor or other slow moving vehicle, be patient and don’t be tempted to overtake in a dangerous manner. Always be on the look out for farm machinery exiting fields and farm yards.

Farmers need to be safety conscious too. If you become aware that the traffic is building up behind you, keep left when safe to do so in order to allow others to pass safely. Never use/hold your mobile phone while driving farm machinery on public roads.

Drivers of agricultural vehicles are also reminded of the following: