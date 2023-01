Disappointing start to the National League for Tyrone following a loss to Roscommon.

The Tyrone side struggled to get going in the first half, trailing by 3 points at half time.

Half time score Tyrone 0-5 Roscommon 0-8.

A second half goal from Kieran McGeary saw the red hands lead for the first time, however this wasn’t enough against a stronger Roscommon.

Full time score: Tyrone 1-12 Roscommon 3-11

Francis Mooney gives a full time report from Dr Hyde Park.