Damage caused to Buncrana Golf Club will take months to repair

Significant damage has been caused to Buncrana Golf Club after the green was vandalised during what has been described as a ’14 minute period of pure havoc’ on Friday evening.

CCTV footage shows two young men on an electric scooter entering the grounds shortly after 5:30pm and damaging an area around the 8th green.

Francis McGrory, Secretary of Buncrana Golf Club told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it will take 2-3 months for the damage to be fully repaired.

He’s warned that those responsible have until the end of the day to come forward: