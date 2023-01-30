Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

‘Donegal Is Calling’ video campaign launched

A new video campaign to encourage people to relocate to Donegal for a more connected and balanced life has been launched today.

The ‘Donegal Is Calling’ campaign, highlights the county’s vibrant culture, modern infrastructure and world-renowned scenery which Donegal County Council says makes for the perfect remote working location.

Donegal County Council today launched the ‘Donegal Is Calling’ campaign, showcasing the county as an attractive location for those looking for a modern, connected lifestyle.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney says the relocation marketing campaign is a timely reminder of the opportunities Donegal presents to progress careers across a range of industries, while enjoying a fantastic quality of life and unrivaled scenery.

Those who are enjoying this way of life feature throughout the video campaign including Donegal Ladies’ Gaelic Football captain and occupational physiotherapist Niamh McLaughlin, who left Dublin for Donegal during the pandemic.

The video was filmed in a number of locations across Donegal.

 

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituaries – Monday January 30th

30 January 2023
scrambler seized
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and scrambler seized in Derry

30 January 2023
donegalrescuedogs
News, Top Stories

Donegal Rescue Dogs at capacity

30 January 2023
Chicken
News, Top Stories

Salmonella identified in eight poultry stocks

30 January 2023
