Man arrested and scrambler seized in Derry

A man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of assaulting police and a scrambler seized following a weekend incident.

The scrambler was seen driving on a footpath in the direction of the Cashel Hill Park area of the city.

The driver was arrested for a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and no ‘L’ plates displayed.

He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting police, and on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He’s since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police say scramblers should be reserved for private land use only.