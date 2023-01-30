Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Man arrested and scrambler seized in Derry

A man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of assaulting police and a scrambler seized following a weekend incident.

The scrambler was seen driving on a footpath in the direction of the Cashel Hill Park area of the city.

The driver was arrested for a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and no ‘L’ plates displayed.

He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting police, and on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He’s since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police say scramblers should be reserved for private land use only.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

scrambler seized
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and scrambler seized in Derry

30 January 2023
donegalrescuedogs
News, Top Stories

Donegal Rescue Dogs at capacity

30 January 2023
Chicken
News, Top Stories

Salmonella identified in eight poultry stocks

30 January 2023
Niamh McLaughlin Medicine & Health _ Sport
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal Is Calling’ video campaign launched

30 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

scrambler seized
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and scrambler seized in Derry

30 January 2023
donegalrescuedogs
News, Top Stories

Donegal Rescue Dogs at capacity

30 January 2023
Chicken
News, Top Stories

Salmonella identified in eight poultry stocks

30 January 2023
Niamh McLaughlin Medicine & Health _ Sport
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal Is Calling’ video campaign launched

30 January 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

South Inishowen hit by burst water main

30 January 2023
Council Service Plan
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council approves its 2023 Service Delivery Plan

30 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube