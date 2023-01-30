Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Monday’s show…

In hour one, we hear of vandalism to Buncrana Golf Club, the collapse of FlyBe and Deputy Thomas Pringle on an investment announcement for Killybegs – he’ skeptical:

Author Jane Buckley discusses her latest book and the challenge of self publishing and SF Deputy David Cullinane discusses weekend reports over the handling of legal claims around refunds over the State’s failure to provide nursing home care to older people.

Brendan Devenney reflects on Donegal’s triumph over Kerry, we chat to the GM of Lifford Greyhound track ahead of its reopening at the start of April and ‘Monday Focus’ welcomes Denis McCauley to discuss a pilot program to better reflect the rate of suicide:

Top Stories

scrambler seized
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and scrambler seized in Derry

30 January 2023
donegalrescuedogs
News, Top Stories

Donegal Rescue Dogs at capacity

30 January 2023
Chicken
News, Top Stories

Salmonella identified in eight poultry stocks

30 January 2023
Niamh McLaughlin Medicine & Health _ Sport
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal Is Calling’ video campaign launched

30 January 2023
