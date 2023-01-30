Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Monday’s show…

In hour one, we hear of vandalism to Buncrana Golf Club, the collapse of FlyBe and Deputy Thomas Pringle on an investment announcement for Killybegs – he’ skeptical:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TALKREPEAT1-5.mp3

Author Jane Buckley discusses her latest book and the challenge of self publishing and SF Deputy David Cullinane discusses weekend reports over the handling of legal claims around refunds over the State’s failure to provide nursing home care to older people.

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TALKREPEAT2-6.mp3

Brendan Devenney reflects on Donegal’s triumph over Kerry, we chat to the GM of Lifford Greyhound track ahead of its reopening at the start of April and ‘Monday Focus’ welcomes Denis McCauley to discuss a pilot program to better reflect the rate of suicide:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TALKREPEAT3-6.mp3