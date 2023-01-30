Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Salmonella identified in eight poultry stocks

Salmonella has been found in eight poultry flocks across the country.

The Department of Agriculture is working with the Food Safety Authority and the National Reference Laboratory for Salmonella, in order to determine the cause of the outbreak.

The bodies are working to mitigate the risks and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Department of Agriculture, all of the flocks affected have been restricted and are under departmental controls.

They are located in a number of different locations.

