Defective Blocks Ireland welcomes fast tracking of Donegal homeowners case

Defective Blocks Ireland has welcomed the fast tracking of a legal case being taken by Donegal homeowners over the defective block controversy.

The case of William and Grainne Doherty has been admitted by the Commercial Court as the first ‘pathfinder’ case as part of the multi action legal case on behalf of homeowners in Donegal.

In a statement, Shaun Hegarty of Defective Blocks Ireland says the group looks forward to the next steps in the legal case and to bring resolution and justice for affected homeowners in the county.