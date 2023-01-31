Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Tuesday’s show…

The need for civic cemeteries in Donegal is highlighted, and we discuss the need for more training for the retail sector :

Sergeant Eunan Walsh joins us for the Community Garda Information Slot, and the need for more staff at Cashel na Cor is highlighted :

More men are being diagnosed with eating disorders, major changes are possible in the Raphoe Diocese, and Donegal County Council discusses modular homes :