60% rise in EVs in Donegal

There’s been an almost 60% increase in the number of new Electric Vehicles registered in Donegal.

According to figures released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, 59 EVs were registered in the county last month.

658 new car registrations were recorded in Donegal in total in January, that’s up 6%.

Nationally, January new car registrations have increased 9.4%. It’s also been a record month for Electric Vehicle sales.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General anticipates the growth of the EV market to continue as supply chains improve.