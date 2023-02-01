Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

60% rise in EVs in Donegal

There’s been an almost 60% increase in the number of new Electric Vehicles registered in Donegal.

According to figures released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, 59 EVs were registered in the county last month.

658 new car registrations were recorded in Donegal in total in January, that’s up 6%.

Nationally, January new car registrations have increased 9.4%. It’s also been a record month for Electric Vehicle sales.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General anticipates the growth of the EV market to continue as supply chains improve.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

EV Charging Point
News, Top Stories

60% rise in EVs in Donegal

1 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 129 – Tommy McCafferty

1 February 2023
cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in late-stage cancer presentations since the pandemic

1 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

EV Charging Point
News, Top Stories

60% rise in EVs in Donegal

1 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 129 – Tommy McCafferty

1 February 2023
cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in late-stage cancer presentations since the pandemic

1 February 2023
angrianan theatre
News, Audio, Top Stories

An Grianan Theatre set for major refurbishment

1 February 2023
Permanent TSB Eddie Kearney, Head of Retail Distribution, Chris Costello, TSM Sale Manager, Fingal and Patrick Farrell, Retail Banking Director
News, Top Stories

Permanent TSB opens branches in Donegal

1 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube