ATU celebrate sporting achievements and award a total of 20 Sports Scholarship

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has awarded a total of 20 Sports Scholarships at an event on campus on Thursday last. This included seventeen 1st Year New Entrant Sports Scholarships, one ATU Donegal/GPA Postgraduate Scholarship and two International Basketball Scholarships.

ATU Donegal Head of Sport Michael Murphy was delighted to award the scholarships today: “Our ATU New Entrant Sports Scholarship programme continues to support students on their journey to academic and sporting excellence. In the current academic year 55 New Entrant Sports Scholarships have been awarded to students including the seventeen 1st Year New Entrant Scholarships which we recognize and welcome here today. We are excited by the big steps that sport at ATU Donegal continues to make, and we are motivated to further progress these developments in the future.”

The scholars recognised at this event today have represented ATU in the competitive arena and/or have excelled externally in their chosen sport.

Paul Hannigan, ATU Donegal, Head of College was delighted to recognise the contributions of these scholars: “The scholarships awarded today show the dedication to both sport and education that these individuals have. They are role models to our community and we celebrate their successes here today. I would also like to recognise the role model that Michael Murphy is to our students and community and wish him the best on his recent retirement from the Donegal team. We are delighted to have Michael as our Head of Sport at ATU Donegal”.

Dr Michele Glacken, VP for Students, Teaching and Learning was impressed by the diverse range of programmes that these students were undertaking. “Scholarships are being awarded to students studying on a range of programmes from veterinary nursing to accountancy, including ATU Donegal’s unique programme – Athletic Therapy and Exercise Rehabilitation. As a consequence, the attributes of teamwork, leadership and commitment embodied by the scholars will be role modelled across the student body. ATU recognise the value of sport to students wellbeing and academic performance are delighted to be launching a new scholarship programme this year which will provide even more opportunities for intending students to avail of a scholarship to support their wellbeing, learning and sporting life.”

Oisin Toye (Finn Valley AC), was awarded a Scholarship for his participation in Athletics. Liam Dowling was recognised for his achievements in Basketball playing for both the NW academy and representing the campus.

Finn Harps players Ryan Creevy and Nathan Plumb, along with Tiernan Brown and Patrick McGarvey Dergview FC members, were recognised for their commitment to county and college soccer.

Ladies Gaelic players Aibhe McDaid, Codie Walsh and Sophie Mc Feely who are members of the Donegal senior ladies Gaelic football team and Eimear Traynor, Donaghmoyne senior ladies Gaelic football team were also awarded scholarships.

Men’s Fresher Gaelic Football Scholarships were awarded to Luke McGlynn (Glenfinn GAA), Oisin Caulfield (C.L.G Na Rossa) and Cian Mulligan (Sean Mac Cumhallis GAA Club), for their contribution to their respective teams and college team. Luke has been named as captain for the Men’s Fresher team.

Blake McGarvey was congratulated for his commitment to senior men’s Gaelic football as a versatile member of the ATU Donegal Senior Men’s Gaelic team and has represented Donegal at all underage levels.

Peter Kelly and Thomas Crossan, and Conor Diver were awarded for their outstanding contributions to Hurling at both county and college level.

A postgraduate scholarship was awarded to Ryan Hilferty who has been ever present on the ATU Hurling team for the past five years and plays for both St. Eunans and Donegal teams.

Two International Basketball scholarships were awarded to Johnny Fierstein from Maryland USA and Ignacio Folgueiras from Malaga, Spain for their participation to ATU’s basketball team and NW Basketball National league side.

ATU Donegal aims to assist students to obtain an excellent education while continuing to compete in their field of Sport. The Letterkenny campus has exceptional sporting facilities including a fully equipped high performance gym, sports hall, high performance sports labs and outdoor pitch.