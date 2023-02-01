Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council passes motion opposing prospecting licences in Donegal

Donegal County Councillors have passed a motion opposing the granting of licences for prospecting anywhere in Donegal.

Cllr Michael McMahon told members this week a strong resolution has been passed by Leitrim County Council, and he believes Donegal must follow suit to protect its clean waters and its reputation of a tourist destination.

Officials noted the motion, and pointed out that even if a licence is approved by the minister, planning applications must be submitted and assessed in the usual way.

Cllr McMahon says Donegal has a lot to lose:

