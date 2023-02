The British Government says “there’s still lots of work to do” to get a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It follows reports in the London Times this morning that the UK and EU had reached an agreement on customs.

But Number 10 says no deal has been agreed – and significant gaps remain.

Friday will mark one year since the DUP’s Paul Givan resigned as First Minister, collapsing power-sharing at Stormont.

He says it’s important both sides understand his party’s position……….