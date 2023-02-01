McGowan believes lack of signage on new Twin Towns Zebra Crossing was ‘an experiment’

Donegal County Council is being urged to intensify its public consultation on new Zebra Crossings without beacons which are being piloted in the Twin Towns as part of a national Department of Transport & NTA initiative.

The issue was raised at this week’s council meeting by Cllr Patrick McGowan, who told members that the strength of feeling on the issue has been evident in local conversations, and also on social media posts and the number of comments made on Highland Radio.

He said there is particular concern at the fact that there is no signage informing drivers and pedestrians of the new layout, and he believes that to be part of the experiment, as there are signs elsewhere.

It’s an experiment which Cllr McGowan says could have gone very wrong………….

Council response-

Donegal County Council is participating in a TII led pilot project trialing an alternative to the traditional

zebra crossings with yellow flashing beacons. Three locations have been selected around the country

with Ballybofey and Stranorlar the location selected in Donegal. Legislation was enacted that introduced

a new class of zebra crossings without flashing beacons. This new class of zebra crossing may be

installed with or without a sign facing oncoming traffic. Commercial and recreational developments in

the Twin towns are generally concentrated along both sides of the main streets of Ballybofey and

Stranorlar, comprising the N15 National Primary Road. Combined these main streets stretch over 1.2km

from the junction with Glenfinn Street in the west to McClay’s Corner in the east. There are 3 controlled

pedestrian crossings at various points along this 1.2kms of streetscape. There are, however, multiple

other locations along this 1.2kms that pedestrians have been recorded as crossing. As part of the pilot

project TII selected 4 locations over this 1.2km length to trial the new class of zebra crossing with the

aim of better highlighting locations to both pedestrians and motorists were crossing movements may

occur. The selected locations have dropped kerbs, tactile paving and the footpaths are built out to the

road edge in order to improve vision lines for road users (pedestrians and motorists) in addition to the

zebra markings. The new legislation conferred the same rights and responsibilities on road users in

relation to these new class of crossing as were in place on the traditional zebra crossing. Therefore, the

rules of the road in relation to these crossings are as follows; Motorists must stop to let a pedestrian

cross. As they approach the crossing, they should slow down and be prepared to stop. They must stop

behind the stop line if there is one and must not enter any part of the crossing. Pedestrians do not have

the right-of-way over other traffic until they actually step onto the crossing. A pedestrian must never

step onto the crossing if this would cause a driver to brake or swerve suddenly. A pedestrian must not

cross within 15 metres of the crossing and must always watch carefully for approaching traffic. A

pedestrian must place one foot on the crossing to indicate that they wish to cross and then wait until

traffic has stopped before starting to cross. A public consultation is ongoing in relation to this pilot

project and DCC issued press releases in this regard in June 2022 and January 2023 to raise awareness

of the crossings. Observations on the crossings in the Twin Towns are welcomed and can be submitted

to info@tii.ie quoting Ballybofey/Stranorlar Pedestrian Crossings. Local representatives have been

providing feedback to the Council over the course of the pilot project. There was alson significant media

and social media commentary on these crossings following the recent awareness campaign and DCC has

received some submissions directly on this matter also. DCC is currently collating all local media, local

social media, direct correspondence and representations on this matter and will be submitting same with

the observations of our relevant staff to TII in the coming weeks so that same will be considered by

them with a view to determining changes to the pilot.