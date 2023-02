It’s claimed over 100 Council houses in Donegal, while rented out are not being lived in.

It’s believed in some instances some social homes are being listed on Airbnb or rented out to someone other than the assigned tenant.

Councillor Michéal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it is totally unacceptable at a time when Donegal is crying out for housing: