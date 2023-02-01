Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 1,200 Ukrainian pupils in Donegal schools

Almost 14,500 Ukrainain pupils are now enrolled in Irish schools, just over 1,200 of them in Donegal.

The latest figures from the Department of Education show – as of January 31st – 9,334 Ukrainian children are enrolled in primary schools, while 5,148 are being accommodated at second-level.

Donegal has the third highest total in the state after Dublin and Kerry with 787 primary school pupils and 432 post primary pupils, a combined total of 1,219.

Current data indicates an enrolment rate of 92 per cent among Ukrainian children aged between 5 and 18.

Over 1,200 students are being catered for in Dublin schools, while Monaghan is the county with the lowest proportion at 93.

