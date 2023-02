Permanent TSB has opened a number of branches in Donegal.

The bank has taken over former Ulster Bank branches in Ballybofey, Buncrana, Donegal Town and Killybegs.

€4m has been invested by Permanent TSB to provide continuity of service for Ulster Bank customers in Donegal.

It’s been confirmed that Ulster Bank staff are being employed in the new outlets.

The branches will offer cash services and plans are in place to carry out refurbishment works in Buncrana.