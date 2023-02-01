Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am til 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Wednesday's show

We have the newspaper review, Author Karina Molloy discusses her book ‘A Soldier’s Story of the Enemy Within the Irish Army’,you might be getting a 50 euro electricity credit and the news that hundreds of people given social housing in Donegal are not living in them:

Patricia McBride joins Greg to discuss a 600,000 investment at An Grainan Theatre, Age Action responds to the care home payment controversy and we hear concerns over the multi-million euro development of Dunree:

Brenden Devenney responds to the latest developments in the All Ireland Club Championship final controversy, ‘Business Matters’ with Ciaran and we hear how Ireland is doing in the International corruption table:

