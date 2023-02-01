Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am til 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Wednesday’s show…

We have the newspaper review, Author Karina Molloy discusses her book ‘A Soldier’s Story of the Enemy Within the Irish Army’,you might be getting a 50 euro electricity credit and the news that hundreds of people given social housing in Donegal are not living in them:

Patricia McBride joins Greg to discuss a 600,000 investment at An Grainan Theatre, Age Action responds to the care home payment controversy and we hear concerns over the multi-million euro development of Dunree:

Brenden Devenney responds to the latest developments in the All Ireland Club Championship final controversy, ‘Business Matters’ with Ciaran and we hear how Ireland is doing in the International corruption table:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

EV Charging Point
News, Top Stories

60% rise in EVs in Donegal

1 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 129 – Tommy McCafferty

1 February 2023
cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in late-stage cancer presentations since the pandemic

1 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

EV Charging Point
News, Top Stories

60% rise in EVs in Donegal

1 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 129 – Tommy McCafferty

1 February 2023
cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in late-stage cancer presentations since the pandemic

1 February 2023
angrianan theatre
News, Audio, Top Stories

An Grianan Theatre set for major refurbishment

1 February 2023
Permanent TSB Eddie Kearney, Head of Retail Distribution, Chris Costello, TSM Sale Manager, Fingal and Patrick Farrell, Retail Banking Director
News, Top Stories

Permanent TSB opens branches in Donegal

1 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube