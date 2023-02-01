Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Potential end to Northern Ireland Protocol talks

Brexit, October 31st

The EU and the UK have reportedly struck a new customs deal, which could put an end to talks around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Times of London reports that Brussels has accepted a proposal that would stop checks on goods coming from Britain destined for the North.

However, goods travelling from the North and into the Republic would be subject to routine checks.

The paper says a separate long-term agreement is in the works that would see the UK upholding EU veterinary standards for meat and live animals.

 

EV Charging Point
News, Top Stories

60% rise in EVs in Donegal

1 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 129 – Tommy McCafferty

1 February 2023
cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in late-stage cancer presentations since the pandemic

1 February 2023
Advertisement

