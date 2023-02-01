Potential end to Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The EU and the UK have reportedly struck a new customs deal, which could put an end to talks around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Times of London reports that Brussels has accepted a proposal that would stop checks on goods coming from Britain destined for the North.

However, goods travelling from the North and into the Republic would be subject to routine checks.

The paper says a separate long-term agreement is in the works that would see the UK upholding EU veterinary standards for meat and live animals.