Pringle seeks clarity on Killybegs funding announcements

The Taoiseach has been asked to clarify exactly how much money is being allocated for pier improvements and other projects in Killybegs.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who said large amounts of money are being announced every year, but he believes the actual amount of new funding being made available is much smaller.

He asked Leo Varadkar to clarify the situation after Minister Charlie McConalogue’s latest announcement on Monday………

Details of latest announcement from Minister Charlie McConalogue –