Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Pringle seeks clarity on Killybegs funding announcements

The Taoiseach has been asked to clarify exactly how much money is being allocated for pier improvements and other projects in Killybegs.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who said large amounts of money are being announced every year, but he believes the actual amount of new funding being made available is much smaller.

He asked Leo Varadkar to clarify the situation after Minister Charlie McConalogue’s latest announcement on Monday………

Details of latest announcement from Minister Charlie McConalogue –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda body cams a step closer

1 February 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle seeks clarity on Killybegs funding announcements

1 February 2023
TT Zebra
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan believes lack of signage on new Twin Towns Zebra Crossing was ‘an experiment’

1 February 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituary Notices on Tuesday January 31st

31 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda body cams a step closer

1 February 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle seeks clarity on Killybegs funding announcements

1 February 2023
TT Zebra
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan believes lack of signage on new Twin Towns Zebra Crossing was ‘an experiment’

1 February 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituary Notices on Tuesday January 31st

31 January 2023
Building
News, Audio, Top Stories

47 houses to be retrofitted in Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal district

31 January 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was the fourth most overcrowded hospital in Ireland during January

31 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube