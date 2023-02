People living in the most deprived areas of the country have a 28% higher risk of dying due to cancer within five years of diagnosis.

The National Cancer Registry’s report also found men and women living in deprived areas have a higher chance of developing cancer.

Dr, Niamh Bambury, co- editor of the report, says the findings highlight the need to tackle the disparity by dealing with the root causes of the inequalities:

You can read the full report here