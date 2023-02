The pandemic has had a lasting impact on Cancer diagnosis in Ireland.

The HSE claims they have seen more presentations for later stage cancer diagnoses since the pandemic.

It’s to tell the Oireachtas Health Committee that it recorded 10 or 11 percent fewer cancer diagnoses than it expected in 2020.

It adds cancer services remain ‘considerably impacted’ since the pandemic.

Addressing the Committee, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society Averil Power says we won’t know the true extent for some time: