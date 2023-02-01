South African international joins Finn Harps

Finn Harps FC have announced the signing of midfielder, Katlego Mashigo. The South-Africa international is the latest addition to Dave Rogers’ squad ahead of 2023.

Mashigo began his career with St. Kevin’s Boys before moving to Fleetwood Town. He returned to Dublin with Bohemians before spells at Waterford FC, Athlone Town and most recently Portadown FC.

He told finnharps.ie: “I am delighted to put pen to paper and sign a one year deal with Finn Harps FC.

The moment I knew Dave had an interest in me and we met in person I was drawn by the professionalism, standards and vision he has in this new exciting era at the club. He is a real players’ manager and I know that he and his backroom staff are committed to helping us grow as both people and players, as well as creating a real environment of togetherness in the group combined with a winning menality.

I can’t wait for the season to start and show the fans the passion, desire and never say die attitude that I will bring into each and every match.”

Finn Harps FC manager, Dave Rogers, expressed his excitement at the signing, saying: “I’m really pleased to sign Katlego for the 2023 season. Kat fits all the criteria we are looking for in a midfielder: tenacious, energetic, dynamic and an energy to run and work hard constantly in the middle of the park.

We really feel that Kat can and will fulfil his potential here at Finn Park and he has a strong desire and enthusiasm to be a part of the club and sees this as a solid opportunity to progress his career with us.

Kat also has ambitions to get back into the South African international set up and we will make sure he gets the arena and environment and the support of the Blue and White Army to help him achieve his goals.”