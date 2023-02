The Transport Minister says he wants to see older rail lines in the west and south return to their original use, not turned into greenways.

Eamon Ryan says he wants to see a revived ‘Western Atlantic Rail Corridor’, as more plans emerge to turn duisused lines into greenways.

Minister Ryan says the outcome of a strategic rail review will determine the future of these former tracks, the same review that’s looking at the potential for a revival of rail services in the North West………..