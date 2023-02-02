Council urged to review and reassess spending

Donegal County Council is being urged to review and reassess spending practices in order to provide the best possible value for money.

The call came this week from Cllr Nicholas Crossan, who says officials suggested at the last budget meeting a rates increase may be sought in 2024, and he wants to avoid that.

Director of Finance Richard Gibson stressed there are many processes, systems, structures, and policies within local government that are designed to achieve accountability and best value-for-money for the citizen.

Cllr Crossan says he still believes savings can be made: