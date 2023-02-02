Council’s exclusion from Affordable Housing Scheme is wrong – Gallagher

Donegal County Council says given the escalation in house prices in the county, it has made contact with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office to see if affordable housing schemes can be established in parts of the county.

Members were told this week that Donegal County Council is one of a number of local authorities which are excluded from the scheme.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher moved a motion calling for that to be reversed, and for the council to agree a new policy which would see affordable homes built alongside social housing projects

Officials told her that at present, 18 local authorities are included, based on the outcome of housing need and demand assessments.

Such an assessment will be undertaken shortly in Donegal.

Cllr Gallagher says the scheme should be a nationwide one……..

Motion and reply –

MOTION

“That this Council condemn the Governments paper on Affordable Housing, which excludes Donegal

County Council from receiving funding under this scheme, and agrees to a new policy within this

Council’s housing policy to ensure affordable homes are built alongside social housing projects.”

COUNCIL REPLY

There are a number of Affordable Housing Initiatives in place at present, including the Local Authority

Affordable Purchase Scheme and the First Home Shared Equity Scheme. Under the Local Authority

Affordable Purchase, local authorities can make homes available at reduced prices for first-time buyers

and those seeking a fresh start through homes built by a Local Authority. The purchaser can buy out the

equity if they wish or it can be redeemed when the home is sold or transferred. The Scheme provides

that local authorities must demonstrate an affordability challenge, and at present the Scheme is focused

on 18 Local Authorities who are considered to have an affordability challenge. Donegal is not yet

included in the Scheme. Proposals to operate an Affordable Housing Scheme from outside these 18

Local Authorities must meet certain eligibility criteria and demonstrate an affordability challenge through

the preparation of a Housing Need and Demand Assessment (HNDA). In Donegal, the HNDA will be

undertaken during the preparation of the Housing Strategy of the review of the County Development Plan

which has now commenced. Subject to the outcome of the HNDA, it may then be open to the Council to

make a proposal to provide an Affordable Housing Scheme in Donegal. Given the escalation in house

prices in the County, the Council has made contact with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office with a

view to determining if the Council can make a case for affordable housing for specific locations pending

the completion of the HNDA. Further follow up is planned in this regard with the HDCO and the

Department, and the Members will be updated on further developments in relation to same. The Council

intends to construct houses under this Scheme once the County or specific locations within the County

are included in the Scheme. The First Home Shared Equity Scheme is another Affordable Scheme, which

is available in all counties, and is available to help first time buyers and other eligible homebuyers to

purchase a newly built home in a private developments. The Scheme is operated through a State

partnership with participating banks and up to 30% equity support is available with banks matching

exchequer funding support to bridge the gap between the deposit and mortgage and the price of the

new home. Homes will be subject to area based price ceilings and the current maximum price ceiling for

Donegal is €325,000. The Local Authorities have no role in the Scheme but further details are available

at www.firsthomescheme.ie.