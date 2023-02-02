Draft Letterkenny Plan published

The Draft Letterkenny Plan has been published.

The Plan sets out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Letterkenny from 2023 to 2029.

The focus of the plan is regional parity, stronger urban place, Letterkenny regional centre, the Northwest City Region and strategic growth ambitions.

The Letterkenny Town and Transport Plan aims to add 4,500 more homes to the town, accomodate 15,000 additional people, pave the way for the creation of 6,000 jobs, facilitate the delivery of the TEN-T road project and other vital infrastructure projects as well as creating a town centre regional transport hub, capitalising on the regional centre and Northwest City Region status.

Another focus will be increasing student numbers in the town by 1,000 over the coming years.

A number of opportunity development sites have been identified while climate adaptation and mitigation plans have been highlighted.

Environmental mitigation measures have been included in the form of zoning considerations and proactive objectives and policies.

People can have their say on the plan between Friday January 6th and Friday February 17th.

The plans are available online or at Public Services Centres across the county as well as County House, Lifford.