Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Draft Letterkenny Plan published

The Draft Letterkenny Plan has been published.

The Plan sets out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Letterkenny from 2023 to 2029.

The focus of the plan is regional parity, stronger urban place, Letterkenny regional centre, the Northwest City Region and strategic growth ambitions.

The Letterkenny Town and Transport Plan aims to add 4,500 more homes to the town, accomodate 15,000 additional people, pave the way for the creation of 6,000 jobs, facilitate the delivery of the TEN-T road project and other vital infrastructure projects as well as creating a town centre regional transport hub, capitalising on the regional centre and Northwest City Region status.

Another focus will be increasing student numbers in the town by 1,000 over the coming years.

A number of opportunity development sites have been identified while climate adaptation and mitigation plans have been highlighted.

Environmental mitigation measures have been included in the form of zoning considerations and proactive objectives and policies.

People can have their say on the plan between Friday January 6th and Friday February 17th.

The plans are available online or at Public Services Centres across the county as well as County House, Lifford.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Graham Diamond, Planner, Paul Christie, Planner, Liam Ward, Donal Mandy Kelly, Cathaoirleach Letterkenny Municipal District, John McLaughlin, Director of Community Development & Planning Services, Donegal County Council CE and Eunan Quinn, Senior Planner, Donegal County Council at the launch of the Lettterkenny Town Plan Consultation. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Draft Letterkenny Plan published

2 February 2023
omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decision on public inquiry into Omagh bomb to be made today

2 February 2023
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former soldier to be sentenced today for murder of Aidan McAnespie

2 February 2023
Padraig Fire Service
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn says a wealth tax would help facilititate a proper Defective Block Redress Scheme

2 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Graham Diamond, Planner, Paul Christie, Planner, Liam Ward, Donal Mandy Kelly, Cathaoirleach Letterkenny Municipal District, John McLaughlin, Director of Community Development & Planning Services, Donegal County Council CE and Eunan Quinn, Senior Planner, Donegal County Council at the launch of the Lettterkenny Town Plan Consultation. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Draft Letterkenny Plan published

2 February 2023
omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decision on public inquiry into Omagh bomb to be made today

2 February 2023
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former soldier to be sentenced today for murder of Aidan McAnespie

2 February 2023
Padraig Fire Service
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn says a wealth tax would help facilititate a proper Defective Block Redress Scheme

2 February 2023
Building Works
News, Playback, Top Stories

Council’s exclusion from Affordable Housing Scheme is wrong – Gallagher

2 February 2023
Pringle Levies
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle backs proposal to ringfence 20% of development charges for local projects

2 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube