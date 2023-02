A former British solider has been given a three year suspended sentence for the killing of Aiden McAnespie in 1988.

David Jonathan Holden was found guilty of his manslaughter last November, but today escaped a jail sentence.

Mr. McAnespie – who was 23 at the time – was shot in the back at an army checkpoint as he walked to a GAA match in Aughnacloy County Tyrone.

Paul Young – from the Northern Ireland Veterans Association – says the case should not have gone ahead………