A former soldier will be sentenced today for the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in Co. Tyrone 35 years ago.

53-year-old David Holden was found guilty of manslaughter last November, after the judge found he gave a “deliberately false account” of events.

He was due to be sentenced last Friday, but the trial judge instead heard pleas from both sides.

Grainne Teggart, deputy director of Amnesty International UK, says the family are relieved they have secured justice: