Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

MacLochlainn says a wealth tax would help facilititate a proper Defective Block Redress Scheme

A Donegal Deputy has called for fair wealth taxes to be introduced to fund critical public services.

It’s emerged that the combined wealth of just two people in Ireland, €15 billion is more than half of what the entire population earns.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn compared it to how thousands of defective block homeowners in Donegal still cannot secure 100% redress to repair their properties.

He told the Dail that a small wealth tax would go a long way in delivering the financial assistance needed for those at the centre of the defective block crisis…………

 

