McManus claims EU Covid Recovery Funds are “sitting on a shelf”

A North West MEP claims millions of Euro which was supposed to be used to help the Irish economy recover from covid is “sitting on a shelf in Brussels”.

Ireland was allocated €915 million in grants from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. The money is supposed to be used for investment projects and advancing the green economy. So far none of the cash has arrived.

In a statement, the government said it has now made a “first payment request”, but MEP, Chris MacManus, says other countries have already spent millions by now………

