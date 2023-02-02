Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

More HSE funding needed to ensure NoWDOC safety – INMO

The INMO is urging the HSE to properly fund the NOWDOC out of hours GP service in Donegal in Leitrim.

In a statement this afternoon, the organisation does not address the ongoing discussions on the future of the service and the possible takeover by Caredoc, but it says recent commentary on delays in triage at NOWDOC points to funding issues and the need for the HSE to ensure the service is safe.

In a statement this afternoon, INMO Industrial Relations Officer Neal Donoghue says both prior to and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses working in NOWDOC sounded the alarm in relation to the serious lack of investment in the out-of-hours GP services for their communities.

He says significantly, the HSE is directing the public to use out-of-hours GP services rather than attend emergency departments, but no commensurate increase in triage services has been provided.

He adds that in the Northwest, the HSE have fundamentally failed to put in place the necessary structures and supports required to manage NOWDOC, and nurses are reporting that this weakness is contributing to the risks to the public in terms of delays in patients being seen by GPs.

He says the HSE continues to employ nurses on temporary contracts in insufficient numbers which is simply unsustainable, given the demand for their skills and expertise elsewhere and the service needs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

nowdoc Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

More HSE funding needed to ensure NoWDOC safety – INMO

2 February 2023
chris mcmanus
News, Audio, Top Stories

McManus claims EU Covid Recovery Funds are “sitting on a shelf”

2 February 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

Family of Donegal man shot dead 50 years ago seek new inquest

2 February 2023
mcanespie memorial
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former soldier receives suspended sentence for manslaughter of Aiden McAnespie

2 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

nowdoc Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

More HSE funding needed to ensure NoWDOC safety – INMO

2 February 2023
chris mcmanus
News, Audio, Top Stories

McManus claims EU Covid Recovery Funds are “sitting on a shelf”

2 February 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

Family of Donegal man shot dead 50 years ago seek new inquest

2 February 2023
mcanespie memorial
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former soldier receives suspended sentence for manslaughter of Aiden McAnespie

2 February 2023
heatharrs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Inquiry into Omagh Bombing confirmed in Westminster

2 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube