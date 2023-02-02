Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday February 2nd

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday February 2nd………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday February 2nd

2 February 2023
nowdoc Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

More HSE funding needed to ensure NoWDOC safety – INMO

2 February 2023
chris mcmanus
News, Audio, Top Stories

McManus claims EU Covid Recovery Funds are “sitting on a shelf”

2 February 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

Family of Donegal man shot dead 50 years ago seek new inquest

2 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday February 2nd

2 February 2023
nowdoc Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

More HSE funding needed to ensure NoWDOC safety – INMO

2 February 2023
chris mcmanus
News, Audio, Top Stories

McManus claims EU Covid Recovery Funds are “sitting on a shelf”

2 February 2023
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

Family of Donegal man shot dead 50 years ago seek new inquest

2 February 2023
mcanespie memorial
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former soldier receives suspended sentence for manslaughter of Aiden McAnespie

2 February 2023
heatharrs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Inquiry into Omagh Bombing confirmed in Westminster

2 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube