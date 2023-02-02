Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Thursday’s show…

Coming up.. we have the newspaper review, we hear concerns from the ASTI about changed to the Leaving Cert, one dad has concerns over the Government’s attitudes to disabilities and a caller is frustrated at delays in securing a driving test:

We hear of a Council initiative to promote Donegal as a place to relocate to work, there’s details on a new community xray facility in Letterkenny, details on a new organizations set up to support and promote Irish music and Psychologist Catherine Hallissey talks to us about the importance of reducing our children’s screen time:

We talk to Joe Gilmore, the CEO of Ireland West Airport about a new daily flight into Heathrow, dog behavior expert Nancy Creedon wants a theory test ahead of dog ownership and Paula Leonard outlines concerns about proposed new licensing laws: