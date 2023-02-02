Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pringle backs proposal to ringfence 20% of development charges for local projects

A Donegal TD has backed a private members motion in the Dail calling for at least 20% of development levies to be ringfenced for the local area in which the development is taking place.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says it’s only right in order to guarantee that communities experiencing high levels of new developments receive commensurate increases in funding,

Deputy Pringle told the Dail while the government is not opposing the motion, it’s clear it will not do anything to implement it, a stance which he described as hypocritical.

Deputy Pringle says such a measure is particularly important in a county like Donegal……..

