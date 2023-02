The ASTI and TUI are objecting to one of the proposals made by the Minister of Education in relation to the Leaving Cert programme.

It would see incoming fifth year students sitting English and Irish paper one exams at the end of the year, only half way through the syllabus.

General Secretary of the ASTI, Kieran Christy, says no amendments to the curriculum have been made to support this proposal leading to students beginning the syllabus early….