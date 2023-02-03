National deer consultation to conclude this day week

Donegal County Council has indicated that no measures are being taken locally at present in relation to calls for a deer cull, but interested people in Donegal are being invited to take part in a national consultation which is currently underway.

It’s due to finish on February 10th, and will govern future policy, both nationally and locally.

Responding to questions from Cllr Michael McClafferty, Roads Director Bryan Cannon says a national Deer Management Strategy Group was re-established in 2022.

The group is looking at the development of a sustainable deer management strategy for Ireland, and a consultation process is currently underway.

The consultation, which ends tomorrow week, is seeking views on the impact of increasing deer numbers on forestry, animal health and welfare, biodiversity and road safety as well as observations on the welfare of the deer themselves.

They are also seeking views on potential solutions, and also possible barriers to these solutions.

Mr Cannon says the aim is to create a sustainable and effective deer management strategy, and the engagement of key stakeholders and the wider public will be key to its development and implementation.

He says stakeholders in Donegal are invited to take part in this process.

***********************

Answer in full –

“Has there been any updates since our last meeting on a Deer Culling Policy for Donegal, and if not,

when do you envisage a response will be received? “

Following the meeting motion that was passed at the meeting in November correspondence was issued

in this regard. A Deer Management Strategy Group made up of the Department of Agriculture, Food &

the Marine (DAFM), National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Coillte was been re-established in

2022. The group is tasked with developing a sustainable deer management strategy for Ireland in

consultation with stakeholders. The purpose of this consultation is to gather views on key issues relating

to deer management in Ireland, seeking views on the impact of increasing deer numbers on a variety of

issues such as forestry, animal health and welfare, biodiversity, road safety and the welfare of the deer

themselves. They are also seeking views on potential solutions and barriers / constraints to these

solutions. The group are requesting the views of all stakeholders as they aim to create a sustainable and

effective deer management strategy for both the present and future. The engagement of key

stakeholders and the wider public will be key to the development, finalisation and implementation of this

Strategy. They are inviting any interested individuals, groups or organisations to share their views on

deer management in Ireland. This can be done by completing the online survey below. The survey is

available at this link, https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/4d824920-820a-dd9e-1548-7dc8a242c73c.

The Closing Date for Submissions is: 10 February 2023 at 5pm.