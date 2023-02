It was a successful night in Boston for Mark English and Roisin Flanagan at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

English set a season best of one minute 46.57 seconds when finishing third in the 800 metres.

Meanwhile, Roisin Flanagan set a new personal best of eight minutes 53.50 seconds in the 3000m.

In that race, Flanagan finished in tenth.

Cranford AC’s, Caolan McFadden finished in tenth in a time of four minutes 25.84 seconds in the Junior Boys’ International Mile.