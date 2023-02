Tyrone got their first win of the National Football League Division One after their beat Donegal by eight points in Healy Park.

At half time Tyrone led 0-06 to 0-03 and flexed their muscles in the second half as they fired over 12 second half points as they ran out 0-16 to 0-08 winners in the end.

After the game, Cathal McShane gave his thoughts to Brendan Devenney…

Meanwhile, Tyrone’s Frank Burns told the media that they need to turn Healy Park into a fortress for their coming league games…