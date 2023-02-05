Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal beaten by Tyrone in National Football League

Donegal suffered their first of the National Football League campaign for 2023, losing out by eight points to Tyrone.

0-16 to 0-08 was how it finished in Healy Park.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh have the full time report…

Creeslough
News, Audio, Top Stories

Creeslough community ‘an example to the world’ – Noel Cunningham

5 February 2023
john finucane
News, Audio, Top Stories

MP Finucane says Omagh bomb families and people of NI deserves answers

5 February 2023
photo-1-errigal-mountain-co-donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council continue to urge more people to move to Donegal with new campaign

5 February 2023
Greyhound Racing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of sponsoring animal cruelty

5 February 2023
