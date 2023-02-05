Donegal beaten by Tyrone in National Football League

Donegal suffered their first of the National Football League campaign for 2023, losing out by eight points to Tyrone.
0-16 to 0-08 was how it finished in Healy Park.
Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh have the full time report…
