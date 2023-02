Mark Alcorn and John O’Donnell claimed victory in the modified section of the Galway International Rally.

The pair finished one minute and seven seconds ahead of Jason Black and Karl Egan in their Toyota Starlet RWD.

The Rally was won by Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson in their VW Polo GTI R5 who finished 12.7 seconds ahead of Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in their Hyundai I20 R5.

Mark Alcorn told Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport he’s over the moon with the victory…