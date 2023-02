Donegal were beaten in their second National Football League outing of the season, losing out at Healy Park in Omagh to Tyrone.

There were three points between the sides at half time with Paddy Carr’s men trailing six points to three.

Tyrone kicked on in the second half and went on to with 0-16 to 0-08 and record their first victory of the season.

Paddy Carr…